South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gushes over congratulations from Queen B

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has gotten plenty of prominent congratulations since winning her third national title earlier this month. Staley may have been most thrilled over the flowers, merchandise and note she got from the “Queen B” herself, Beyonce. Staley gushed in a video posted to social media Wednesday where she read the note from the musical powerhouse as she sat next to the white flowers and the black T-shirt that said, “Always Been Country” in reference to Beyonce’s latest release, “Cowboy Carter.”

