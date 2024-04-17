The 2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after a controversial move to Spain

The 2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami — where the organization is headquartered. The 25th annual event will air live from the Kaseya Center on Nov. 14. Nominations will be announced on Sept. 17. Last year’s ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain — the first time the show was broadcast internationally. The decision was met with some controversy, some criticizing the Latin Grammys decision to move the show to the European country that colonized much of Latin America. In a statement, Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said the decision to move the show back to Miami reflects the city’s position as “the epicenter of Latin entertainment.”

