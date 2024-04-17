The Taliban suspend two TV stations in Afghanistan for neglecting Islamic and national values

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have suspended the activities of two TV stations in Afghanistan, alleging they failed to “consider national and Islamic values.” An official from the Information Ministry’s Media Violations Commission said a court will investigate files on the two Kabul-based stations. Noor TV and Barya TV cannot operate until the court gives its verdict. The official said the stations did not “follow journalistic principles” despite repeated warnings. He gave no further details on the alleged violations. Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover in 2021, with media outlets closing over a lack of funds or because their staff left the country. Women journalists face additional hardships because of work bans and travel restrictions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.