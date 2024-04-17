Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels refused subpoena outside a Brooklyn bar, papers left ‘at her feet’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team says it tried serving a subpoena on Stormy Daniels as she arrived for a screening of her documentary at a gay bar in Brooklyn last month, but the porn actor and hush money trial figure refused to take it and walked away. Newly filed court documents show a process server working for the former president’s lawyers approached Daniels with papers demanding information but was forced to “leave them at her feet.” The encounter outside the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub has touched off a monthlong battle between Trump’s lawyers and Daniels’ attorney that continued this week as the presumptive Republican nominee’s criminal trial began in Manhattan. Daniels’ lawyer Clark Brewster claims they never received the paperwork.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.