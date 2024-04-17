Whistleblowers outline allegations of nepotism and retaliation within Albuquerque’s police academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several members of the Albuquerque police academy’s training staff who were dismissed from their duties last summer have filed a whistleblower lawsuit. The complaint filed Wednesday in state district court outlines allegations of nepotism and retaliation by leadership. The case centers on a requirement that male cadets shave their heads daily. The son of a police commander was found to have violated the policy. The trainers were reassigned after they reported the cadet’s violation to supervisors. The beleaguered police department has been grappling with other recent internal investigations, including the handling of DWI cases by some officers.

