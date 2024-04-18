A Nigerian schoolgirl abducted by extremists 10 years ago is rescued pregnant and with 3 kids

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army says a girl who was seized from her school along with hundreds others during a raid by extremists ten years ago in northeastern Nigeria has been rescued together with her three children. The army said Lydia Simon, who is five months pregnant, was rescued by Nigerian troops in the Gwoza council area of Borno state, where the 15-year insurgency by Islamic extremists is concentrated. The statement was accompanied by a picture of Simon and her children. Simon was among 276 girls seized from their school in Nigeria’s Chibok village in April 2014 at the height of the extremist violence in the region. About 82 of them remain in captivity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.