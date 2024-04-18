European Union official urges G7 to step up air defense for Ukraine and expand Iran sanctions

CAPRI, Italy (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat is urging the Group of Seven to take quick and concrete steps to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Thursday that continued delays could tilt the war in Moscow’s favor. Borrell was speaking on the Italian island of Capri at the start of a G7 foreign ministers meeting. He told reporters that without Patriot air defense missile systems to guard against incoming Russian strikes “the electricity system of Ukraine will be destroyed.” And he said no country can fight a war without electricity.

