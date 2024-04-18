Law enforcement officials in 4 states report temporary 911 outages

Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas reported temporary outages to 911 services. The reports came Wednesday night and most agencies said within hours that services had been restored. It was not immediately clear what caused the outages or whether they were related. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 911 Communications warned of an outage affecting both 911 and non-emergency calls. While landline callers were not getting through, officials said they could see the mobile device callers’ numbers and would call them back. South Dakota officials warned of a 911 interruption throughout the state, but less than two hours later, service was reportedly restored.

By The Associated Press

