Long-lost first USS Enterprise model is returned to ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry’s son

DALLAS (AP) — The first USS Enterprise has boldly gone back home, solving a decades-long mystery. The model used in the opening credits of the original “Star Trek” television series has been returned to the son of creator Gene Roddenberry. The 3-foot model went missing in the 1970s, so it caused a stir when it popped up on eBay last fall. The sellers took it down and contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated its return to the creator’s son, Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry. He’s thrilled. He’s going to get it restored and hopes the public can see it in a museum.

