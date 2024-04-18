Strong quake in southwestern Japan leaves 9 with minor injuries, but no tsunami

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities say that a strong earthquake that struck the country’s southwest Japan late Wednesday, leaving nine people with minor injuries and causing damage such as burst of water pipes and small landslides, but there was no danger of a tsunami. The magnitude 6.6 quake struck late Wednesday just off the western coast of the southwestern main island of Shikoku, in an area called the Bungo Channel, a strait separating Shikoku and the southern main island of Kyushu. The quake occurred 50 kilometers below the sea’s surface.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.