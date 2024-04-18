The Latest | Officials at Group of Seven meeting call for new sanctions against Iran

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack. It has left the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. Israel’s allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral. Officials at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy on Thursday are calling for new sanctions against Iran over the attack. Regional tensions have increased since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 when militants crossed from Gaza into Israel and killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others. Israel responded with an offensive in Gaza that has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,900 people.

By The Associated Press

