A look at what’s in the $95 billion foreign aid package passed by the House

The House’s $95 billion foreign aid package provides military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenishes U.S. weapons systems and gives humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. After House approval Saturday, it heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass in the coming week. President Joe Biden has promised to sign the measure. About $61 billion is dedicated to Ukraine and replenishing U.S. weapons stockpiles. About $26 billion is for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief to people in Gaza. And about $5 billion is intended to help U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

By The Associated Press

