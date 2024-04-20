Former Arkansas governor, US Sen David Pryor dies at 89

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator who was one of the state’s most beloved and active political figures, has died at the age of 89. His son, former two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor, says the Democrat died Saturday of natural causes in Little Rock surrounded by family. David Pryor was considered one of the Democratic party’s giants in Arkansas and remained active in public life after he left office, including serving on the University of Arkansas’s Board of Trustees.

