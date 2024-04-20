Morning sickness? Prenatal check-ups? What to know about new rights for pregnant workers

Pregnant workers have the right to a wide range of accommodations under new federal regulations for enforcing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission adopted an expansive view of conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth in its proposed regulations. It drew condemnation from Republican lawmakers who had championed the bipartisan law by including abortion, fertility treatment and birth control as medical issues requiring job protections. The rules also offer extensive guidelines for workers and employers of 15 or more people to address the routine difficulties of pregnancy, such as morning sickness and needing more frequent bathroom breaks. The EEOC estimates the fairness law will cover roughly 1.5 million pregnant workers a year.

