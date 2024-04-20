Voting begins for Maldives Parliament, watched by India and China vying for control of Indian Ocean

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldivians are voting in parliamentary elections, in a ballot crucial for President Mohamed Muizzu, whose policies are keenly watched by India and China as they vie for influence in the archipelago nation. Both countries are seeking a foothold in the Maldives, which are in a strategic location in the Indian Ocean. Muizzu’s election as president last year has sharpened rivalry between India and China, with the new leader taking a pro-China stand and acting to remove some Indian troops stationed on one of the islets. There are 368 candidates vying for 93 seats in Parliament and 284,000 people are eligible to vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.