15 people suffer minor injuries in tram accident at Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tram accident at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles has injured 15 people. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says units were dipatched to the park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday. The department says the victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson has confirmed there were “multiple minor injuries” from an accident involving a tram at the theme park. The details of the accident were not immediately available. The fire department says the California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.

