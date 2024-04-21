‘Civil War’ continues box-office campaign at No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — “Civil War,” Alex Garland’s ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theaters in its second week of release. That’s according to studio estimates Sunday. The A24 election-year gamble, the indie studio’s biggest budgeted film yet, took in $11.1 million in ticket sales at 3,929 theaters over the weekend. Going into the weekend, Universal Pictures’ “Abigail,” an R-rated horror film about the daughter of Dracula, had been expected to lead ticket sales. It came in second with $10.2 million in 3,384 theaters. Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” also struggled to make a mark with moviegoers. It debuted with $9 million in 2,845 theaters.

