‘Great bravery and resolve.’ Reaction to the death of Terry Anderson, AP reporter held hostage

A courageous correspondent who reported from the world’s trouble spots. A supporter of humanitarian causes. A good friend. Those were among the reactions to the death of Terry Anderson, the former chief Middle East correspondent for The Associated Press. Anderson was one of America’s longest-held hostages after he was abducted from Lebanon in 1985 and held for almost seven years. Anderson, 76, died Sunday in Greenwood Lake, New York, of complications from recent heart surgery.

