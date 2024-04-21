UK lawmaker won’t run again after allegations of late night call for funds to pay off ‘bad people’

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker who allegedly used campaign funds to pay off people who were holding him hostage says that he won’t seek reelection after the governing Conservative Party found his behavior fell below the standard expected of members of Parliament. Mark Menzies’ downfall is the latest in a series of scandals to hit the Conservatives. The scandals have undermined support for a party that has been in power for the past 14 years as it prepares for a general election later this year. Menzies made the announcement on Sunday that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

