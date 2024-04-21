Ukrainian and Western leaders laud US aid package while the Kremlin warns of ‘further ruin’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Western leaders have welcomed the passing of a desperately needed aid package for Ukraine by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Kremlin claimed the passage of the bill would “further ruin” Ukraine. The House approved $61 billion in aid as Democrats and Republicans banded together after months of hard-right resistance over renewed American support for repelling Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian president, who had warned that Ukraine would lose the war without U.S. funding, praised American lawmakers for their decision. The Kremlin spokesperson called the approval of aid to Ukraine “expected and predictable” and warned it would result in the deaths of more Ukrainians.

By SAMYA KULLAB and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.