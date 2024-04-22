Maui officials push back on some details in Hawaii attorney general report on deadly wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Maui County officials are pushing back and offering clarifications after the Hawaii attorney general’s office released a report that flagged communications issues in the response to the deadly August wildfire. The statement released by Maui County provided clarifications on various details including when Mayor Richard Bissen issued a county emergency proclamation. The county says it produced hundreds of pages of documents to investigators. State Attorney General Anne Lopez says she welcomes the county supplementing the facts. The Aug. 8 fire killed 101 people and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.