Supreme Court denies request by Arizona candidates seeking to ban electronic vote tabulators

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider a request by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona. Lake and former Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem filed suit two years ago when they were running unsuccessfully for other offices, repeating unfounded allegations about the security of machines that count votes. The Supreme Court’s decision on Monday not to take their vote-counting case marks the end of the road for the effort to require a hand count of ballots.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.