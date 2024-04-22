The EU ratchets up pressure on TikTok’s new rewards app over risks to kids, warns of suspension

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is demanding TikTok provide more information about a new app that pays users to watch videos and warned that it could order the video sharing platform to suspend addictive features that pose a risk to kids. The 27-nation EU’s executive Commission said it was opening formal proceedings to determine whether TikTok breached the bloc’s new digital rules when it rolled out its TikTok Lite app in France and Spain. TikTok Lite is a slimmed down version of the main TikTok app that lets users earn rewards. The commission wants to see the risk assessment that TikTok should have carried out before deploying the app in the European Union.

