USDA updates rules for school meals that limit added sugars for the first time
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
U.S. agriculture officials announced new nutrition standards for school meals that will limit added sugars for the first time. The Department of Agriculture issued final rules for the program that serves breakfast to more than 15 million students and lunch to nearly 30 million children every year. Limits on added sugars in foods such as cereal, yogurt and flavored milk will start in 2025. By 2027, added sugars will be limited to no more than 10% of total calories per week in the school meals. The new rule also trims sodium in kids’ meals.