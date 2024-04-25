Charges against Trump’s 2020 ‘fake electors’ are expected to deter a repeat this year

An Arizona grand jury’s indictment of 18 people who either posed as or helped organize a slate of electors falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 could help shape the landscape of challenges to the 2024 election. The indictment issued Wednesday is part of a campaign to deter a repeat of 2020, when Trump and his allies falsely claimed he won swing states, filed dozens of lawsuits unsuccessfully challenging Biden’s victory and tried to get Congress to let Trump stay in power. Penalties are piling up for that push, including charges in four states against the so-called fake electors.

