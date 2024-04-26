Head of Vietnam’s parliament resigns amid corruption probe

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam’s Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned. He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. Hue’s resignation takes places days after his assistant Pham Thai Ha was arrested on charges of abusing his position and power for personal gain, according to various state media outlets. Hue, 67, had been the chairman of Vietnam’s national assembly for over three years. The chairman of the national assembly is the fourth most important politician in Vietnam, along with the President, the Prime Minister and the head of the Communist Party.

