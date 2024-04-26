Jerry Seinfeld’s commitment to the bit

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly three decades after Jerry Seinfeld was, in one episode of “Seinfeld,” cajoled into bootlegging tthe movie “Death Blow,” he has finally made his first film. Seinfeld directed, co-wrote and stars in “Unfrosted,” a star-studded comedy about the invention of the Pop-Tart premiering May 3 on Netflix. For Seinfeld, who has resolutely stuck to stand-up since “Seinfeld” ended in 1998, it’s a rare post-sitcom project. In an interview, Seinfeld says he remains committed to stand-up. Now nearly 70, he plans to keep performing “to the very end.”

