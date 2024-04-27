A munitions explosion at a Cambodian army base kills 20 soldiers, but its cause is unclear
By SOPHENG CHEANG
Associated Press
CHBAR MON, Cambodia (AP) — Security is tight around a military base in southwestern Cambodia, a day after a huge explosion there killed 20 soldiers, wounded others and damaged nearby houses. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the blast in Kampong Speu province, and ordered compensation to be paid to the victims’ families. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion. Images from the scene showed a destroyed building still smoldering, and soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital. Nearby residents reported damage to their homes but no casualties.