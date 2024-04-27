Rewind. Fast forward. African farmers are looking everywhere to navigate climate change

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — From ancient fertilizer methods in Zimbabwe to new greenhouse technology in Somalia, farmers across the heavily agriculture-reliant African continent are looking both to the past and future to respond to climate change. Africa has the world’s youngest population. It is seeing the worst effects of a warming planet while contributing the least to the problem. Farmers are scrambling to make sure the booming population is fed. Some are turning to traditional foods that had been long dismissed as weeds or neglected in favor of imports. Others embrace new planting methods and varieties. One new bean’s side benefit is less flatulence.

By FARAI MUTSAKA, OMAR FARUK and DESMOND TIRO Associated Press

