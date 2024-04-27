Ships from Turkey planning to deliver aid to Gaza were denied right to sail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A three-ship flotilla planning to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid from Turkey has been prevented from sailing by Guinea-Bissau authorities, which took down their country’s flags from two ships. Organizers said that before the flotilla was set to sail from Turkey to Gaza on Friday with 5,000 tons of aid, a surprise inspection by the Guinea-Bissau International Ships Registry resulted in the removal of the flags from two of the ships. A press release by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition described the cancellation of the vessels’ registry as a “blatantly political move,” adding: “Without a flag, we cannot sail.”

