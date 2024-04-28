Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ release is delayed until December

The summer movie season may kick off next weekend, but the release calendar is still a work in progress. The latest movie to shift spots is Sony’s comic book film “Kraven the Hunter,” which will now open in December. It had been slated for Labor Day weekend. The studio announced the move late Friday, leaving Disney and Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” as the only superhero release of the summer. It’s due out July 26. “Kraven the Hunter” stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Spider-Man villain in the origin story directed by J.C. Chandor. That’s set to open on Dec. 13. Sony has also moved “Karate Kid” to May 2025.

