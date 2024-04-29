A Colorado woman disappeared in 2020. Her death was just ruled a homicide
By COLLEEN SLEVIN, MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The death of a Colorado woman who disappeared nearly four years ago has been ruled a homicide. Authorities revealed the result of Suzanne Morphew’s autopsy on Monday. Morphew disappeared in May 2020. The 49-year-old woman’s remains were found in September 2023. Her husband, Barry Morphew, was charged with murder and other crimes in 2021 but the charges were later dropped. According to the autopsy, drugs used to tranquilize wildlife were found in Morphew’s body. Barry Morphew possessed a tranquilizer dart gun but his attorney said Monday that the gun wasn’t working at the time of Suzanne Morphew’s death. Investigators did not say if they plan to file charges again.