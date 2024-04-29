A horse-shaped nebula gets its close-up in new photos by NASA’s Webb telescope

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Webb Space Telescope has revealed the sharpest images yet of a portion of a horse-shaped nebula. The Horsehead Nebula is located in the Orion constellation and is 1,300 light-years away. Webb’s new glamour shots released Monday captured the Horsehead’s “mane” in finer detail, illuminating its clouds of gas and dust. The nebula is a favorite target of space observatories including the Hubble Space Telescope. Last year, the European space telescope Euclid took fresh photos of Horsehead.

