C.J. Sansom, bestselling British author of Tudor crime thriller series, dies at 71

LONDON (AP) — British author C.J. Sansom, best known for his historical crime novels featuring the Tudor lawyer and investigator Matthew Shardlake, has died at 71. His publisher, Pan Macmillan, says Christopher John Sansom was working on his latest Shardlake novel when he died Saturday after a period of worsening health. Sansom introduced the character of Shardlake in his first novel, “Dissolution,” a murder mystery set in Tudor England in the 16th century. Published in 2003, the book’s combination of intriguing detective story and convincing historical details won Sansom critical acclaim and many fans. He went on to release six more novels featuring Shardlake. In 2022 he won the Crime Writers’ Association’s Diamond Dagger Award for his outstanding contribution to the genre.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.