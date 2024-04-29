Deepfake of principal’s voice is the latest case of AI being used for harm

The most recent criminal case involving artificial intelligence emerged from a high school in Baltimore County, Maryland. That’s where police say a principal was framed as racist by a fake recording of his voice. The bogus audio contained racist remarks and caused the administrator to go on leave. Experts say the case is yet another reason why everyone should be concerned about this increasingly powerful technology. In just the last year, online services have gotten good enough to convincingly clone someone’s voice with only 30 seconds of recorded audio. Those seconds can come from a voicemail, social media post or surreptitious recording.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.