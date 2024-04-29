Ecuador announces complaint against Mexico at top UN court in diplomatic spat

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Foreign Minister says it filed a complaint against Mexico’s government at the United Nations’ top court over the decision to grant political asylum to a former Ecuadorian vice president, which led to a highly criticized raid on the Mexican Embassy. Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the complaint cites Mexico because of its move to grant asylum to former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been convicted of corruption. The ministry said the complaint alleges Mexico failed to comply with “its obligations not to grant asylum to people who are being prosecuted or on trial for common crimes or have been convicted by competent ordinary courts.” Police raided Mexico’s embassy April 5 and arrested Glas hours after he was granted political asylum.

