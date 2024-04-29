EU tightens visa requirements for Ethiopians over a lack of government cooperation on deportations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is tightening visa requirements for people from Ethiopia. It says the government there is not cooperating on the deportation of citizens found to be living illegally in the bloc. EU headquarters said Monday that the time it takes to process visas for Ethiopian nationals will triple. There’ll be no more waiving of requirements for certain paperwork. Multiple entry visas won’t be issued. Ethiopian diplomats and officials will also have to pay for travel visas from now on. The European Commission has vowed to use visa rules to apply pressure on countries to ensure they cooperate in deportation procedures. Only around one in three people ordered to leave the EU ever actually leave.

