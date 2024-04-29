Father of Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen charged with abusing one of his other children, lawyer says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The father and former coach of Olympic champion runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been charged with abusing one of his other children, his lawyer says. It is the latest development in an ongoing conflict involving one of Norway’s most prominent sporting families. Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics and has emerged as one of Europe’s biggest track-and-field stars after being coached since childhood by his father Gjert Ingebrigtsen. But he and two of his brothers previously accused their father of using “physical violence and threats as part of our upbringing.” Police then launched an investigation into Gjert Ingebrigtsen and on Monday charged him with having physically and mentally abused another of his children over a four-year period.

