Funeral services are held for a Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from work
By COREY WILLIAMS and KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Chicago police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. Mourners gathered Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago to remember 30-year-old officer Luis M. Huesca. The six-year veteran of the police department was just two days shy of his 31st birthday when he was slain. Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and others lined streets along the funeral procession route to the church. Huesca was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s Southwest Side. Police have said Huesca was in uniform but wearing something on top of the uniform to cover it.