Investigators in killing of 2 Ukrainians in Germany are looking into a possible political motive

BERLIN (AP) — The public prosecutor general’s office in Munich has taken over the investigation into the stabbing deaths of two Ukrainian men in southern Germany because of a possible political motivation for the crime. German news agency dpa reported that the two Ukrainians were killed at a shopping center in Upper Bavaria. Shortly after the slayings on Saturday evening, police arrested a 57-year-old Russian on suspicion of murder. The Ukrainian foreign ministry says it appears the two victims were military servicemen undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany. The news agency reported Monday that the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism is also involved in the investigation of the killings.

