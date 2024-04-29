Prosecutors reconvene after deadlocked jury in trial over Arizona border killing

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are headed back to court to announce whether they will retry an Arizona rancher after a jury deadlocked in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property near the southern U.S. border. Jurors in the case against George Alan Kelly did not reach a unanimous decision on a verdict after more than two days of deliberation. The judge declared a mistrial on April 22. The 75-year-old Kelly had been on trial for nearly a month. The rancher was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea outside Nogales, Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

