1 person dead, buildings damaged after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a tornado ripped through the small northeastern Kansas city of Westmoreland. Pottawatomie County officials said on Facebook that a tornado struck the city Tuesday evening, damaging multiple structures. First responders were conducting grid searches in Westmoreland to survey damage and search for people who may have been injured. A Pottawatomie County spokesperson confirmed the single fatality in a news release sent to media. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending family notification. Westmoreland is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northwest of Topeka.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.