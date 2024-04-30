1 person dead, buildings damaged after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a tornado ripped through the small northeastern Kansas city of Westmoreland. Pottawatomie County officials said on Facebook that a tornado struck the city Tuesday evening, damaging multiple structures. First responders were conducting grid searches in Westmoreland to survey damage and search for people who may have been injured. A Pottawatomie County spokesperson confirmed the single fatality in a news release sent to media. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending family notification. Westmoreland is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northwest of Topeka.