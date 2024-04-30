California’s population grew in 2023, halting 3 years of decline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population increased in 2023 for the first time in three years. The California Department of Finance released a population estimate on Tuesday showing the state gained just over 67,000 people in 2023 for a total population of more than 39.1 million. It’s the first population increase since 2019. State officials say the increase was because of an increase in international immigration and a decline in the number of people leaving California for other states. California’s estimate comes from an analysis of data including drivers license address changes and enrollment in Medicaid and Medicare programs.

