Climate change could virtually disappear in Florida — at least according to state law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is on the verge of repealing what’s left of a 16-year-old law that puts climate change as a priority when making energy policy decisions. Instead, a bill waiting for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature would make energy affordability and availability the main focus. The bill would strip the term “climate change” from much of state law and reverse a policy then-Gov. Charlie Crist championed. While Florida is particularly vulnerable to climate change, House Infrastructure Strategies Chairman Bobby Payne said what’s left of the Crist law makes it more difficult to ensure the state has enough affordable power. Critics say now is not the time to ignore climate change.

