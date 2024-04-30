Colombia’s president says thousands of grenades and bullets have gone missing from army bases
MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro says that hundreds of thousands of pieces of ammunition have gone missing from two military bases in the South American country. In a brief statement, Petro says that an inspection carried out this month by the army found that hundreds of thousands of bullets, thousands of grenades and 37 anti-tank missiles were stolen from a military base in the center of the country and another near the Caribbean coast. Petro says the ammunition might have ended up in the hands of Colombian rebel groups, or may have been sold illegally to criminal groups overseas, including Haitian gangs.