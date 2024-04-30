Delaware judge refuses to fast-track certain claims in post-merger lawsuit against Trump Media

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has granted a request by attorneys for Donald Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of his Truth Social platform, to slow down a merger-related lawsuit filed by two cofounders of the company. The judge said Tuesday that Andrew Litinsky and Wesley Moss, former contestants on Trump’s TV show, “The Apprentice,” failed to justify putting certain claims in their lawsuit on a fast track for court rulings. Litinsky and Moss are challenging a “lock up” provision that prevents them from selling their shares in the newly public Trump Media company for six months. They also are seeking an “anti-suit injunction” prohibiting Trump Media from pursuing a lawsuit against them in a Florida court for alleged pre-merger mismanagement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.