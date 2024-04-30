Focus turns to demeanor of girlfriend charged in Boston officer’s death on second day of trial

BOSTON (AP) — The demeanor of a woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend and the words she used at the crime scene were the focus of the trial’s second day. Karen Read has been charged with second degree murder and other charges in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. Testimony from two police officers and two firefighters on Tuesday, described interactions with Read, in which she made statements that appear to implicate her in O’Keefe’s death. He was found unresponsive outside a Canton home. Read has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Read’s defense tried to highlight how she was distraught when police arrived.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.