House Republicans launch investigation into federal funding for universities amid campus protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are investigating the federal funding for universities where students have protested the Israel-Hamas war. They are broadening a campaign that has placed heavy scrutiny on how presidents at the nation’s most prestigious colleges have dealt with reports of antisemitism on campus. Several House committees will be tasked with a wide probe that ultimately threatens to withhold federal research grants and other government support to the universities. It places another pressure point on campus administrators who are struggling to manage pro-Palestinian encampments, allegations of discrimination against Jewish students and questions of how they are integrating free speech and campus safety.

