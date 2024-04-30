Kenyans in flood-prone areas are ordered to evacuate or will be moved by force as death toll rises

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rain-swollen water levels at two Kenyan hydroelectric dams are at “historic highs” and people downstream are being told to move away. The Cabinet is also ordering residents of flood-prone areas across the country to evacuate or they’ll be moved by force. Kenya has been overwhelmed by flooding that has killed more than 50 people, blocked a national highway, swamped the main airport and swept a bus off a bridge in recent days. More than 150,000 people are displaced and living in camps. The seasonal rains are forecast to increase. Other parts of East Africa have been affected.

