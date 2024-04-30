Metro train collides with bus in downtown Los Angeles, injuring more than 50, 2 seriously

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say 55 people were hurt, two seriously, when a Metro train and a University of Southern California transport bus collided in downtown Los Angeles. The LA Fire Department says the crash happened shortly before noon Tuesday along Exposition Boulevard, near the USC campus and the Natural History Museum. Two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries and 16 others were transported in fair condition, the department says. Another 37 people were treated at the scene. Dave Sotero, a spokesperson for LA Metro, says the bus crossed into the path of a Metro E Line train. Los Angeles police will investigate.

